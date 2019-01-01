BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto for Violin and Viola da gamba, 'La maggiore' RV546

Antonio Vivaldi & Adrian Chandler & Vladimir Waltham & La Serenissima
COMPOSER: Antonio Vivaldi
PERFORMER: Adrian Chandler Vladimir Waltham
ENSEMBLE: La Serenissima

More from this artist

Antonio Vivaldi Antonio Vivaldi
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from