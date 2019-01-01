BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Prelude from Partita no.3 in E major (BWV.1006) arr. for 2 harps

Johann Sebastian Bach & Myong-ja Kwan
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
PERFORMER: Myong-ja Kwan
Added 3 times this week

More from this artist

Johann Sebastian Bach Johann Sebastian Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from