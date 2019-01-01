BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Violin Concerto no.1 in G minor, Op.26

Max Bruch & Vadim Repin & Novosibirsk Academic Symphony Orchestra & Kent Nagano
COMPOSER: Max Bruch
PERFORMER: Vadim Repin
ORCHESTRA: Novosibirsk Academic Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Kent Nagano
