Up and Down, Up and Down (I will lead them up and down) from Such Sweet Thunder

Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
COMPOSER: Duke Ellington Billy Strayhorn
ORCHESTRA: Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
