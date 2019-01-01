BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Les Indes Galantes: Les Incas du Perou

Jean‐Philippe Rameau & Bernard Deletré & Isabelle Poulenard & Jean-Paul Fouchécourt & Les Arts Florissants
COMPOSER: Jean‐Philippe Rameau
SINGER: Bernard Deletré Isabelle Poulenard Jean-Paul Fouchécourt
ENSEMBLE: Les Arts Florissants
DIRECTOR: William Christie
