BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Les Indes Galantes (extracts)

Jean‐Philippe Rameau & Jordi Savall & Le Concert des Nations
COMPOSER: Jean‐Philippe Rameau
PERFORMER: Jordi Savall
ORCHESTRA: Le Concert des Nations
Added 2 times this week

More from this artist

Jean‐Philippe Rameau Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from