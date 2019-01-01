BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Piano Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, III. Presto - Molto allegro vivace

Felix Mendelssohn & Michael Alexander & Die Kölner Akademie & Ronald Brautigam
COMPOSER: Felix Mendelssohn
CONDUCTOR: Michael Alexander
ENSEMBLE: Die Kölner Akademie
PERFORMER: Ronald Brautigam

Felix Mendelssohn
