BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Hor ch'e tempo di morire

Tarquinio Merula & Sara Mingardo & Concerto Italiano & Rinaldo Alessandrini
COMPOSER: Tarquinio Merula
SINGER: Sara Mingardo
ENSEMBLE: Concerto Italiano
DIRECTOR: Rinaldo Alessandrini

More from this artist

Tarquinio Merula Tarquinio Merula
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from