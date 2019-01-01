BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The Fall of Jericho

William Hayes & Channa Malkin & Minho Jeong & Andreas Wolf & Zachary Wilder
COMPOSER: William Hayes
SINGER: Channa Malkin Minho Jeong Andreas Wolf Zachary Wilder
ENSEMBLE: Cappella Amsterdam
DIRECTOR: Alexander Weimann

More from this artist

William Hayes William Hayes
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from