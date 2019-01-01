BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Adagio in E major, K. 261 for violin and orchestra

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Anne‐Sophie Mutter & Academy of St Martin in the Fields & Neville Marriner
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
PERFORMER: Anne‐Sophie Mutter
ORCHESTRA: Academy of St Martin in the Fields
CONDUCTOR: Neville Marriner

More from this artist

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from