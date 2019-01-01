BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concert for violin, piano and string quartet: II. Sicilienne

Ernest Chausson & Itzhak Perlman & Jorge Bolet & Julliard Quartet
COMPOSER: Ernest Chausson
PERFORMER: Itzhak Perlman Jorge Bolet
ENSEMBLE: Julliard Quartet

