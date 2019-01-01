BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Violin Concerto in E major, BWV.1042 (1st mvt: Allegro)

Johann Sebastian Bach & Renaud Capuçon & Chamber Orchestra of Europe
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
PERFORMER: Renaud Capuçon
ORCHESTRA: Chamber Orchestra of Europe

More from this artist

Johann Sebastian Bach Johann Sebastian Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from