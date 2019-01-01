BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto in F major for 2 oboes and strings, Op.9 no.3 (1st mvt: Allegro)

Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni & Catherine Latham & Anthony Robson & Collegium Musicum 90 & Simon Standage
COMPOSER: Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni
PERFORMER: Catherine Latham Anthony Robson
ORCHESTRA: Collegium Musicum 90
CONDUCTOR: Simon Standage

