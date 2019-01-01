BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Rinaldo: Overture

George Frideric Handel & Freiburg Baroque Orchestra & René Jacobs
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
ORCHESTRA: Freiburg Baroque Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: René Jacobs

More from this artist

George Frideric Handel George Frideric Handel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from