BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43

Sergey Rachmaninov & Cécile Ousset & Sir Simon Rattle & City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
COMPOSER: Sergey Rachmaninov
PERFORMER: Cécile Ousset
CONDUCTOR: Sir Simon Rattle
ORCHESTRA: City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

More from this artist

Sergey Rachmaninov Sergey Rachmaninov
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from