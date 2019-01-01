BBC Music is changing. Find out more

William Tell, Act III: Danse, Toi Que L'Oiseau ne Suvrait pas, Pas De Soldats

Gioachino Rossini & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & The Ambrosian Singers & Lamberto Gardelli
COMPOSER: Gioachino Rossini
ORCHESTRA: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
CHOIR: The Ambrosian Singers
CONDUCTOR: Lamberto Gardelli

