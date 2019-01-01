BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Il Matrimonio Segreto: Sinfonia

Domenico Cimarosa & English Chamber Orchestra & Daniel Barenboim
COMPOSER: Domenico Cimarosa
ORCHESTRA: English Chamber Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Daniel Barenboim

More from this artist

Domenico Cimarosa Domenico Cimarosa
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from