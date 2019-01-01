BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Armide: Act II Scene 5: Enfin, il est en ma puissance

Jean‐Baptiste Lully & Guillemette Laurens & Howard Crook & Collegium Vocale Gent & La Chapelle Royale
COMPOSER: Jean‐Baptiste Lully
PERFORMER: Guillemette Laurens Howard Crook
CHOIR: Collegium Vocale Gent
ENSEMBLE: La Chapelle Royale
CONDUCTOR: Philippe Herreweghe

Jean‐Baptiste Lully Jean‐Baptiste Lully
