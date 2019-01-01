BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) - Storm Clouds Cantata

Arthur Benjamin & Danish National Symphony Orchestra Choir & DR KoncertKoret & John Mauceri
COMPOSER: Arthur Benjamin
ORCHESTRA: Danish National Symphony Orchestra Choir
CHOIR: DR KoncertKoret
CONDUCTOR: John Mauceri
