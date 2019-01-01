BBC Music is changing. Find out more

'Heroes' Symphony: VI. V2 Schneider

Philip Glass & David Bowie & American Composers Orchestra & Dennis Russell Davies
COMPOSER: Philip Glass David Bowie
ORCHESTRA: American Composers Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Dennis Russell Davies
Philip Glass
