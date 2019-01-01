BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Piano Sonata no. 1 in F sharp minor, Op. 11: I. Introduzione

Robert Schumann & Maurizio Pollini
COMPOSER: Robert Schumann
PERFORMER: Maurizio Pollini
