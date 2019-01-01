BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Harp Concerto in C major: III. Rondeau

François‐Adrien Boïeldieu & Catherine Michel & Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra & Antonio de Almeida
COMPOSER: François‐Adrien Boïeldieu
PERFORMER: Catherine Michel
ORCHESTRA: Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Antonio de Almeida
François‐Adrien Boïeldieu
