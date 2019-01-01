BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Adagio from Piano Quintet in C minor Op.1

Erno Dohnanyi & Vladimir Yurygin-Klevke & Angelina Gvozdaryova & Anastasia Gvozdaryova & Elizaveta Suryeva
COMPOSER: Erno Dohnanyi
PERFORMER: Vladimir Yurygin-Klevke Angelina Gvozdaryova Anastasia Gvozdaryova Elizaveta Suryeva Natalia Smirnova

