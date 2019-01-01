BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Irlande, Symphonic Poem

Augusta Holmès & BBC Concert Orchestra & Anna-Maria Helsing
COMPOSER: Augusta Holmès
ORCHESTRA: BBC Concert Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Anna-Maria Helsing
Augusta Holmès
