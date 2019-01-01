BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Dardanus: Act I Scene 3 (excerpt)

Jean‐Philippe Rameau & Magdalena Kožená & Laurent Naouri & Russell Smythe & Les Musiciens du Louvre
COMPOSER: Jean‐Philippe Rameau
SINGER: Magdalena Kožená Laurent Naouri Russell Smythe
ENSEMBLE: Les Musiciens du Louvre
CONDUCTOR: Marc Minkowski
