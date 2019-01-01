BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Hippolyte et Aricie: Rossignols amoureux (Act V Finale)

Jean‐Philippe Rameau & Carolyn Sampson & Ex Cathedra & Jeffrey Skidmore
COMPOSER: Jean‐Philippe Rameau
SINGER: Carolyn Sampson
CHOIR: Ex Cathedra
CONDUCTOR: Jeffrey Skidmore
