BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Extract from Nocturnes for orchestra, no.3; Sirenes [with female chorus]

Claude Debussy & Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Pierre Boulez (conductor)
COMPOSER: Claude Debussy
PERFORMER: Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Pierre Boulez (conductor)
Added 13 times this week

More from this artist

Claude Debussy Claude Debussy
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from