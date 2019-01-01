BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The Dog Days Are Over

Florence Welch and Isabel Summers & Florence Welch (vocals), Robert Ackroyd (guitar), Tom Monger (harp)
COMPOSER: Florence Welch and Isabel Summers
PERFORMER: Florence Welch (vocals), Robert Ackroyd (guitar), Tom Monger (harp)
Added 53 times this week
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from