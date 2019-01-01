BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Ist Movement: Adagio - Moderato (Cello Concerto in E minor)

Edward Elgar & Jacqueline du Pré & LSO & John Barbirolli
COMPOSER: Edward Elgar
PERFORMER: Jacqueline du Pré LSO John Barbirolli

More from this artist

Edward Elgar Edward Elgar
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from