Les fêtes d'Hébé: Première entrée

Jean‐Philippe Rameau & Dame Sarah Connolly & Paul Agnew & Thierry Félix & Maryseult Wieczorek
COMPOSER: Jean‐Philippe Rameau
SINGER: Dame Sarah Connolly Paul Agnew Thierry Félix Maryseult Wieczorek Jean-Paul Fouchécourt
ENSEMBLE: Les Arts Florissants
DIRECTOR: William Christie
