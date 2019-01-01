BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Cantabile in D major, Op. 17 (Berlioz – The Ultimate Romantic: musical connections)

Nicolò Paganini & Nathaniel Anderson-Frank & Finnegan Downie Dear & BBC Concert Orchestra
COMPOSER: Nicolò Paganini
PERFORMER: Nathaniel Anderson-Frank
CONDUCTOR: Finnegan Downie Dear
ORCHESTRA: BBC Concert Orchestra

More from this artist

Nicolò Paganini Nicolò Paganini
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from