BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Les fêtes d'Hébé: Prologue (Accourez, riante jeunesse)

Jean‐Philippe Rameau & Sophie Daneman & Les Arts Florissants & William Christie
COMPOSER: Jean‐Philippe Rameau
SINGER: Sophie Daneman
ENSEMBLE: Les Arts Florissants
DIRECTOR: William Christie
Added 5 times this week

More from this artist

Jean‐Philippe Rameau Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from