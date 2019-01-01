BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Alcina - Act 2 scene 12; Verdi prati [aria]

George Frideric Handel & Patrick Terry & David Bates
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
PERFORMER: Patrick Terry David Bates
Added 2 times this week

George Frideric Handel
