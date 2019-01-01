BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Les fêtes de l'Hymen et de l'Amour: Canope, Scenes 3 to 5

Jean‐Philippe Rameau & Carolyn Sampson & Alain Buet & Tassis Christoyannis & Les Solistes du Concert Spirituel
COMPOSER: Jean‐Philippe Rameau
SINGER: Carolyn Sampson Alain Buet Tassis Christoyannis
ENSEMBLE: Les Solistes du Concert Spirituel
DIRECTOR: Hervé Niquet
