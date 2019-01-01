BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Recorder Concerto in C major, RV 443 (3rd mvt)

Antonio Vivaldi & Maurice Steger & I Barocchisti & Diego Fasolis
COMPOSER: Antonio Vivaldi
PERFORMER: Maurice Steger
ENSEMBLE: I Barocchisti
CONDUCTOR: Diego Fasolis

