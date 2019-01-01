BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Salve porta paradisi à 3

Thomas Damett & Mark Padmore & Gordon Jones & Rogers Covey‐Crump & David James
COMPOSER: Thomas Damett
SINGER: Mark Padmore Gordon Jones Rogers Covey‐Crump David James John Potter Paul Hillier Ashley Stafford
ENSEMBLE: The Hilliard Ensemble

More from this artist

Thomas Damett Thomas Damett
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from