Adagio for trumpet and orchestra

Gianluigi Petrarulo & Giuseppe Verdi & MILAN GIUSEPPE VERDI S O & Riccardo Chailly
PERFORMER: Gianluigi Petrarulo
COMPOSER: Giuseppe Verdi
ORCHESTRA: MILAN GIUSEPPE VERDI S O
CONDUCTOR: Riccardo Chailly

