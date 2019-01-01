BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Wife, Children and Friends (Irish Songs); Constancy (Welsh Songs)

Alessandro Moccia & Jérôme Hantaï & Sophie Daneman & Alix Verzier & Ludwig van Beethoven
PERFORMER: Alessandro Moccia Jérôme Hantaï Sophie Daneman Alix Verzier
COMPOSER: Ludwig van Beethoven
SINGER: Peter Harvey Paul Agnew

