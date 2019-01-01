BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Violin Concerto No 4 in D major, K 218 (1st mvt)

Ray Chen & Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Christoph Eschenbach & Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival Orch.
PERFORMER: Ray Chen
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
CONDUCTOR: Christoph Eschenbach
ORCHESTRA: Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival Orch.

More from this artist

Ray Chen Ray Chen
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from