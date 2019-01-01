BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Prelude for Orchestra, Op 52, 'Shadows'

Aulis Sallinen & Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra & Okko Kamu
COMPOSER: Aulis Sallinen
ORCHESTRA: Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Okko Kamu

Aulis Sallinen Aulis Sallinen
