Maeterlinck Songs op. 13

Alexander von Zemlinsky & Anne Sofie von Otter (mezzo-soprano) & BBC Symphony Orchestra
COMPOSER: Alexander von Zemlinsky
PERFORMER: Anne Sofie von Otter (mezzo-soprano)
ORCHESTRA: BBC Symphony Orchestra

Alexander von Zemlinsky
