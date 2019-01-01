BBC Music is changing. Find out more

La danza (Tarantella Napoletana)

Gioachino Rossini & Yvan Cassar & London Orchestra & Roberto Alagna
COMPOSER: Gioachino Rossini
CONDUCTOR: Yvan Cassar
ORCHESTRA: London Orchestra
SINGER: Roberto Alagna

Gioachino Rossini
