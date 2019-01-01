BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The Kingdom (Op.51), Repent and be baptized

Edward Elgar & Mark Elder & Hallé Choir & Iain Paterson & Hallé
COMPOSER: Edward Elgar
CONDUCTOR: Mark Elder
CHOIR: Hallé Choir
SINGER: Iain Paterson
ORCHESTRA: Hallé

