BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Sinfonia Concertante In E Flat Major K.364 For Violin, Viola And Orchestra (KE.320d)

Vilde Frang & Maxim Rysanov & Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Arcangelo Corelli & Jonathan Cohen
PERFORMER: Vilde Frang Maxim Rysanov
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
ENSEMBLE: Arcangelo Corelli
DIRECTOR: Jonathan Cohen

More from this artist

Vilde Frang Vilde Frang
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from