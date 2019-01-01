BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme - Suite

Jean‐Baptiste Lully & Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra & Tempesta di Mare & Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone
COMPOSER: Jean‐Baptiste Lully
PERFORMER: Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra
ORCHESTRA: Tempesta di Mare
DIRECTOR: Gwyn Roberts Richard Stone

