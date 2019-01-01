BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Serenade for Strings, Op 48 (4th mvt)

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky & Scottish Ensemble & Jonathan Morton
COMPOSER: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
ENSEMBLE: Scottish Ensemble
DIRECTOR: Jonathan Morton

