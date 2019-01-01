BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Fantaisie aux divins mensonges (from "Lakme", Act 1)

Léo Delibes & Benjamin Butterfield & Canadian Opera Company Orchestra & Richard Bradshaw
COMPOSER: Léo Delibes
SINGER: Benjamin Butterfield
ORCHESTRA: Canadian Opera Company Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Richard Bradshaw

Léo Delibes
