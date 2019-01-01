BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The Marriage of Figaro - Porgi amor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Felicity Lott & London Philharmonic Orchestra & Bernard Haitink
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
SINGER: Felicity Lott
ORCHESTRA: London Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Bernard Haitink

