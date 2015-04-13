20 Years of Private Passions
Joan Armatrading: 5 Oct 2014
Symphony No.5 in C minor, Op.67 (4th mvt: Allegro, excerpt) Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto in E major (La Primavera)RV269 (1st movement: Allegro) Nigel Kennedy, Antonio Vivaldi & English Chamber Orchestra
Trepak/Russian Dance (Nutcracker) Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Orquesta Sinfónica Simón Bolívar & Gustavo Dudamel
The Protecting Veil (opening) London Symphony Orchestra, John Tavener & Gennady Nikolayevich Rozhdestvensky
The Choral Response (In this House, On This Morning) Wynton Marsalis & Wynton Marsalis Septet
Piano Concerto No.2 in C minor, Op.18 (1st mvt: Moderato, excerpt) Sergey Vasilievich Rachmaninov, Vladimir Ashkenazy, London Symphony Orchestra & André Previn
Ah, Belinda, I am Press'd With Torment (Dido and Aeneas) Henry Purcell, Véronique Gens, Les Arts Florissants & William Christie
Brandenburg Concerto No.3 in G, BWV1048 (1st mvt: Allegro) Johann Sebastian Bach, English Baroque Soloists & Sir John Eliot Gardiner
Maggi Hambling: 24 Nov 2013
Dawn (Four Sea Interludes from "Peter Grimes") (feat. Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden) Benjamin Britten, Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden & Benjamin Britten
Masculine Women, Feminine Men (feat. John Chilton's Feetwarmers, George Melly & James V. Monaco) Edgar Leslie, George Melly, John Chilton's Feetwarmers & James V. Monaco
Decomposed Lily Hunter-Green & Hunter-Green, Lily
Das Wirtshaus (Winterreise) (feat. Graham Johnson) Matthias Goerne, Franz Schubert & Graham Johnson
Coronation Street Ronnie Hunt & Eric Spear
Dies Irae (War Requiem, excerpt) (feat. London Symphony Chorus, London Symphony Orchestra, Peter Pears & Galina Pavlovna Vishnevskaya) Benjamin Britten, London Symphony Orchestra, Galina Pavlovna Vishnevskaya, Peter Pears & London Symphony Chorus
Carol Ann Duffy: 03 June 2012
Etude in E major, Op.10 no.3 (Tristesse) Frédéric Chopin & İdil Biret
-
Tamino Mein! (Die Zauberflote) Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Sandman and Prayer scene (Hansel und Gretel) Engelbert Humperdinck
Songs of Wandering Aengus Christy Moore
O' Danny Boy The Chieftains & Diana Krall
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 (2nd mvt) (feat. Itzhak Perlman, New York Philharmonic & Zubin Mehta) Isaac Stern, Johann Sebastian Bach, Itzhak Perlman, New York Philharmonic & Zubin Mehta
The Stripper David Rose & His Orchestra
Anoushka Shankar: 06 November 2011
Si No Puedo Verla Anoushka Shankar
Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum (Children's Corner) Claude Debussy & Noriko Ogawa
Monsieur le Maire de Niafunke Ali Farka Toure & Toumani Diabate
2nd mvt 'Andantino' from Trio for Piano, Cello & Violin Op 120 Gabriel Fauré
Karnataki (Raga Kirvani) Ravi Shankar
Gymnopédie No 1 orch Debussy Erik Satie (Finghin Collins - piano)
Recuerdo de la Alhambra Gino D'Auri
Into My Arms Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Marina Lewycka: 17 October 2010
Brandenburg concerto no. 1 in F major BWV.1046 Johann Sebastian Bach
I know that my Redeemer liveth (from Messiah, Part III) George Frideric Handel
Violin Concerto in D minor Op. 47 BBC Symphony Orchestra & Jean Sibelius
Piano Sonata No 2 in F major, K 280 (1st mvt) Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Grigory Sokolov
Symphonie Fantastique (4th mvt) Hector Berlioz, Colin Davis & Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orchestra
Dove sono from The Marriage of Figaro Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Black Raven (Cherniy Voron) Traditional Russian folksong
George Steiner: 29 June 2002
Baruch haba b'shem Adonai Salamone Rossi
Moro, lasso, al mio duolo Carlo Gesualdo, Concerto Soave & Jean-Marc Aymes
Non Je Ne Regrette Rien Édith Piaf
Lover, Come Back to Me Dizzy Gillespie
La Lugubre Gondola Franz Liszt
Der Wanderer an den Mond D.870 Franz Schubert, Graham Johnson, Richard Jackson & The London Schubert Chorale
Sam Taylor-Johnson: 13 December 2009
Introitus: Requiem from Requiem in D minor, K.626 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Prabhãti Ravi Shankar
Dance of the Blessed Spirits, from "Orfeo and Euridice" The Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra & cond. Carl Munchinger
Love John Lennon
Symphony No. 9 Allegro ma non troppo, un poco maestoso Ludwig van Beethoven
Paris, Texas Ry Cooder
Wild Is The Wind Nina Simone
The Heart Asks Pleasure First Michael Nyman
Sir Isaiah Berlin: 03 February 1996
Brandenburg Concerto No.5: Allegro The English Concert & Johann Sebastian Bach
Casta diva (Norma) Vincenzo Bellini
Piano Sonata in A, D959 (2nd mvt: Andantino) Franz Schubert & Alfred Brendel
String Quartet no.13 in B flat, Op130: Cavatina (feat. Belcea Quartet) Ludwig van Beethoven & Belcea Quartet
Marriage of Figaro: Act II Finale ("Ah, signor … signor" – "Voi signor, che giusto siete") Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
John Peel: 16 March 1996
Piano Concerto no.2 in G minor 3rd mov finale Camille Saint‐Saëns
Miserere mei, Deus Gregorio Allegri, The Sixteen & Harry Christophers
La Gallina 'Danse Cubaine' Op.53 Louis Moreau Gottschalk
Rockin' In The Free World Neil Young
Violin Concerto no. 1 in G minor, Op. 26 Max Bruch
-
Rhapsody in Blue George Gershwin
Dr Oliver Sacks: 16 November 1996
Mazurka in B flat major, Op 7 No 1 Frédéric Chopin & Arthur Rubinstein
-
Ach Herr, dass dein lieb Engelein (St John Passion, BWV 245) Johann Sebastian Bach, Dunedin Consort & John Butt
Infernal Dance from The Firebird Igor Stravinsky, BBC SSO +RCS students & James MacMillan
Sinfonia concertante (K.364) in E flat major - 2nd movement; Andante Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Der Muller und der Bach Alexandra Silocea, Franz Schubert & Franz Liszt
Dame Edna Everage: 28 December 1996
Nymphs and shepherds (The Libertine) Henry Purcell, Sir Hamilton Harty, Manchester Children's Choir, Hallé & Sir Hamilton Harty
A Rain Dance (from Corroboree) John Antill
Bless this house May Brahe
Faery Chorus (The Immortal Hour) Rutland Boughton, Alan Melville, English Chamber Orchestra & Maldwyn Davies
The Dream of Olwen Charles Williams and his Orchestra
Girls were made to love and kiss (from Paganini) Franz Lehár
The Gum-Suckers' March Percy Grainger
-
Bush Night Song William G. James
Why Do I Love Australia Carl Davis
David Hockney: 30th September 1995
Prelude to Tristan und Isolde Richard Wagner, Josep Pons & BBC Symphony Orchestra
Five O'Clock Foxtrot Maurice Ravel
Die Zauberflöte: Bald prangt, den Morgen zu verkünden Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
String Quartet no. 2 Sz.67 - 2nd movement; Allegro molto capriccioso Béla Bartók & Quatuor Ébène
Song of the Nightingale Igor Stravinsky, Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Fritz Reiner
Die Frau Ohne Schatten: Falcon Aria Richard Strauss
Presenter, Michael Berkeley's choices
Rite Of Spring Igor Stravinsky
Billy Budd Benjamin Britten
Lucretia MacEvil Blood, Sweat & Tears