A Song for Guy
Guy Garvey from Elbow presents his favourite 'Songs for Guy' as recommended to him by listeners to Guy Garvey's Finest Hour, Sunday's at 2pm on BBC 6 Music.
Last updated: 6 May 2018Tracks: 200
Four Woman Nina Simone
Small Hours John Martyn
Joan Of Arc Leonard Cohen
My Rock The Swan Silvertones
Stack O' Lee Blues Mississippi John Hurt
Hairshirt R.E.M.
Trains Poppy Ackroyd
Jersey Girl Tom Waits
O CHILDREN Nick Cave
Alone Again Or Love
I've Seen That Face Before (Libertango) Grace Jones
Staircase Radiohead
Java Jive The Ink Spots
Loser The Travelling Band
Spin Me Round Roxy Music
Hammond Song The Roches
You Rascal You Louis Armstrong
Postcards From Italy Beirut
White Gloves Khruangbin
(I'll Be Glad When You're Dead)-You Rascal You Louis Prima
Brandy Alexander Feist
Seasonal Hero Orlando Weeks
Gloria (feat. John Lee Hooker) Van Morrison
Domination Blues Pt.1 Washington Phillips
Beautiful Land Loco Ironico
Children On The Lawn Graham Fellows
The Boldest Lines Little Tybee
4am Cherry Ghost
The Hungry Years The Leisure Society
Mountains Message to Bears
Quiet Dawn (feat. Beth Rowley) Nostalgia 77
The Next Time Around Little Joy
I Got The Labi Siffre
Jet Fighter Bart Davenport
Four Women Nina Simone
Lose The Dress Kevin Tihista's Red Terror
Rocky Racoon The Beatles
The Chain (Demo) Fleetwood Mac
Waiting In The Lobby Of Your Heart Hank Thompson
Duchess Scott Walker
I've Done It Again Grace Jones
You're All I Need To Get By (Outtake 2) Aretha Franklin
St James Infirmary Henry “Red” Allen
Stand Still The Album Leaf
Meet Me There Nick Mulvey
Catapult R.E.M.
Don't Interrupt The Sorrow Joni Mitchell
Djorolen Oumou Sangaré
To Build A Home The Cinematic Orchestra
Out In The Middle The Duckworth Lewis Method
Mornin' Son Orange Can
From Gardens Where We Feel Secure Virginia Astley
Brothers Scoundrels
Sukiyaki Kyu Sakamoto
Bird's Lament Moondog
These Are Your Friends Adem
The Mighty Rio Grande This Will Destroy You
Smile Nat King Cole
Storm Warning Mac Rebennack
Just Say Goodbye Esther Phillips
Tell Me Again Ron Sexsmith
Ring Them Bells Bob Dylan
Ahead By A Century The Tragically Hip
Never Let Go Tom Waits
Ragged woods Fleet Foxes
Where To Now St Peter? Elton John
Society Is My Friend Kurt Vile
'Til I Die The Beach Boys
Riptide Vance Joy
Funkier Than A Mosquito's Tweeter Nina Simone
I Can't Escape From You The The
Song for My Father Leon Thomas
Orange Sky Alexi Murdoch
Suffering Jukebox Silver Jews
Cattle and Cane Jimmy Little
Little Trip to Heaven (On the Wings of Your Love) Tom Waits
Sé lest Sigur Rós
The Four Horsemen Aphrodite’s Child
God If I Saw Her Now Anthony Phillips
Hourglass Gravenhurst
I'm In the Mood Again Elvis Costello & The Attractions
Star Sail The Verve
I Just Couldn't Take It Baby Jack Teagarden
Picking Up After You Tom Waits
A Dream Of Me & You Future Islands
Jealous Guy Donny Hathaway
Secret Meeting The National
Fried Out Broken Girl Eric Matthews
Spanish Flang Dang Elizabeth Cotten
Three Cool Cats The Coasters
Nature’s Child The Arcs
Rabbit Fur Coat Jenny Lewis & The Watson Twins
Protracted Alfie
London Town Shack
Sway Rosemary Clooney
Advanced Falconry Mutual Benefit
Gin House Amen Corner
White Bird It’s a Beautiful Day
Just Like A Women Jeff Buckley
Dolphins Fred Neil
She Brings the Rain Can
Ravel in the Rain Black
Carousel Iron & Wine
(Talk to Me of) Mendocino Norah Jones & Kate & Anna McGarrigle
Something About Us Daft Punk
Equal Rights Peter Tosh
Rocket Man Elton John
Settin' the Woods on Fire Hank Williams
Sycamore The Mariner's Children
Brothers & Sisters Coldplay
I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free Billy Taylor
Brother Gorilla Jake Thackray
Yegelle Tezeta Mulatu Astatke
Unknown Brother The Black Keys
Brother Annuals
Sweet Georgia Brown Brother Bones
My Back Scratcher Frank Frost
Otis The Durutti Column
Home Zero 7
Going Back To My Roots Richie Havens
Ticket To The Moon Electric Light Orchestra
Gimme Dat Harp Boy Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band
Keep It To Yourself Sonny Boy Williamson
Jack-Ass Beck
Tripping Out Curtis Mayfield
Boots Of Spanish Leather Bob Dylan
Vein Melter Herbie Hancock
And She Was Talking Heads
Too Much On My Mind. The Kinks
Julia The Beatles
Faust Arp Radiohead
Egyptian Tomb Mighty Baby
Red Moon The Walkmen
Gold And Silver Quicksilver Messenger Service
Killer Samantha Crain
Grandma's Hands Bill Withers
Rock On David Essex
Mr. Spaceman The Byrds
Strange News From Another Star Blur
Love and Other Planets Adem
The Space Race Is Over Billy Bragg
A Huge Ever Growing Pulsating Brain That Rules From the Centre of the Ultraworld The Orb
The Curse Agnes Obel
The Longer the Waiting (The Sweeter the Kiss) Anna Ternheim And Dave Ferguson
Drug Mugger Ty Segall
Love Song Elton John
La Ritournelle Sébastien Tellier
Tomi Tomi Kanui & Lula
Hoover Factory Elvis Costello & The Attractions
Ghost In The Empties Jimi Goodwin
God U Tekem Laef Blong Mi Hans Zimmer
Hope She'll Be Happier Bill Withers
For All We Know Nina Simone
For C Duncan
Modern Man Arcade Fire
Mad About The Boy Dinah Washington
Take 5 Dave Brubeck
Golden Brown The Stranglers
I Should Live In Salt The National
Money Pink Floyd
Broken By A Breeze Sweetmouth
Love Will Tear Us Apart Susanna and the Magical Orchestra
Ingrid Bergman Billy Bragg
White Rabbit The Great Society
Pages Of Gold Flo Morrissey
Russian Hill Jellyfish
To Cry About Mary Margaret O'Hara
Stoplight Roses Nick Lowe
Valentina (feat. Smoke Fairies) Public Service Broadcasting
Don't Be Cruel Billy Swan
Ends Of The Earth Lord Huron
Pink Rabbits The National
Restless Fugitive Willy Mason
Short Ride in a Fast Machine John Adams
Sunrise CCS
The Jungle Line (feat. Leonard Cohen) Herbie Hancock
Beautiful Ben Caplan & The Casual Smokers
I Believe You Liar. Megan Washington
Down By The Sea Men at Work
Love Is Strange Wings
Instant Street dEUS
Eighteen Connie Francis
Have You Forgotten Red House Painters