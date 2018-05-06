Image for A Song for Guy
Preview all 200 tracks
BBC Radio 6 Music

A Song for Guy

Guy Garvey from Elbow presents his favourite 'Songs for Guy' as recommended to him by listeners to Guy Garvey's Finest Hour, Sunday's at 2pm on BBC 6 Music.

Last updated: 6 May 2018Tracks: 200

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more
  • Four Woman Nina Simone
  • Small Hours John Martyn
  • I'm to Blame Boardwalk
  • Joan Of Arc Leonard Cohen
  • My Rock The Swan Silvertones
  • Stack O' Lee Blues Mississippi John Hurt
  • Hairshirt R.E.M.
  • Trains Poppy Ackroyd
  • Jersey Girl Tom Waits
  • O CHILDREN Nick Cave
  • Alone Again Or Love
  • I've Seen That Face Before (Libertango) Grace Jones
  • Floating On The Lehigh Department of Eagles
  • Staircase Radiohead
  • Java Jive The Ink Spots
  • Loser The Travelling Band
  • Spin Me Round Roxy Music
  • Hammond Song The Roches
  • Only You Know Dion
  • You Rascal You Louis Armstrong
  • Postcards From Italy Beirut
  • Only You Know Dion
  • White Gloves Khruangbin
  • (I'll Be Glad When You're Dead)-You Rascal You Louis Prima
  • Brandy Alexander Feist
  • Seasonal Hero Orlando Weeks
  • Gloria (feat. John Lee Hooker) Van Morrison
  • Domination Blues Pt.1 Washington Phillips
  • Beautiful Land Loco Ironico
  • Children On The Lawn Graham Fellows
  • The Boldest Lines Little Tybee
  • 4am Cherry Ghost
  • The Hungry Years The Leisure Society
  • Mountains Message to Bears
  • Quiet Dawn (feat. Beth Rowley) Nostalgia 77
  • The Next Time Around Little Joy
  • I Got The Labi Siffre
  • Jet Fighter Bart Davenport
  • Four Women Nina Simone
  • Lose The Dress Kevin Tihista's Red Terror
  • Rocky Racoon The Beatles
  • The Chain (Demo) Fleetwood Mac
  • Waiting In The Lobby Of Your Heart Hank Thompson
  • Duchess Scott Walker
  • I've Done It Again Grace Jones
  • You're All I Need To Get By (Outtake 2) Aretha Franklin
  • St James Infirmary Henry “Red” Allen
  • I'm to Blame Boardwalk
  • Walter's Song Shack
  • Stand Still The Album Leaf
  • Meet Me There Nick Mulvey
  • Catapult R.E.M.
  • Don't Interrupt The Sorrow Joni Mitchell
  • Djorolen Oumou Sangaré
  • To Build A Home The Cinematic Orchestra
  • Out In The Middle The Duckworth Lewis Method
  • Mornin' Son Orange Can
  • From Gardens Where We Feel Secure Virginia Astley
  • Brothers Scoundrels
  • Sukiyaki Kyu Sakamoto
  • Bird's Lament Moondog
  • These Are Your Friends Adem
  • The Mighty Rio Grande This Will Destroy You
  • Smile Nat King Cole
  • Storm Warning Mac Rebennack
  • How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore? Prince
  • Just Say Goodbye Esther Phillips
  • Tell Me Again Ron Sexsmith
  • Ring Them Bells Bob Dylan
  • Ahead By A Century The Tragically Hip
  • Never Let Go Tom Waits
  • Ragged woods Fleet Foxes
  • Where To Now St Peter? Elton John
  • Society Is My Friend Kurt Vile
  • 'Til I Die The Beach Boys
  • Riptide Vance Joy
  • Funkier Than A Mosquito's Tweeter Nina Simone
  • I Can't Escape From You The The
  • Song for My Father Leon Thomas
  • Orange Sky Alexi Murdoch
  • Suffering Jukebox Silver Jews
  • Cattle and Cane Jimmy Little
  • Little Trip to Heaven (On the Wings of Your Love) Tom Waits
  • How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore? Prince
  • Sé lest Sigur Rós
  • The Four Horsemen Aphrodite’s Child
  • God If I Saw Her Now Anthony Phillips
  • Hourglass Gravenhurst
  • Isi Neu!
  • Love Action The Human League
  • I'm In the Mood Again Elvis Costello & The Attractions
  • Star Sail The Verve
  • I Just Couldn't Take It Baby Jack Teagarden
  • Picking Up After You Tom Waits
  • A Dream Of Me & You Future Islands
  • Jealous Guy Donny Hathaway
  • Secret Meeting The National
  • Goccia Manuel Agnelli, Cristiano Calcagnile, Marco Ferrara, Robert Wyatt & Cristina Donà
  • Fried Out Broken Girl Eric Matthews
  • Spanish Flang Dang Elizabeth Cotten
  • Dream In Blue Los Lobos
  • Isi Neu!
  • Three Cool Cats The Coasters
  • Nature’s Child The Arcs
  • Rabbit Fur Coat Jenny Lewis & The Watson Twins
  • Protracted Alfie
  • London Town Shack
  • Sway Rosemary Clooney
  • Advanced Falconry Mutual Benefit
  • Gin House Amen Corner
  • White Bird It’s a Beautiful Day
  • Just Like A Women Jeff Buckley
  • Dolphins Fred Neil
  • She Brings the Rain Can
  • Ravel in the Rain Black
  • Carousel Iron & Wine
  • (Talk to Me of) Mendocino Norah Jones & Kate & Anna McGarrigle
  • Something About Us Daft Punk
  • Equal Rights Peter Tosh
  • Rocket Man Elton John
  • Settin' the Woods on Fire Hank Williams
  • Sycamore The Mariner's Children
  • Brothers & Sisters Coldplay
  • I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free Billy Taylor
  • Brother Gorilla Jake Thackray
  • Yegelle Tezeta Mulatu Astatke
  • Unknown Brother The Black Keys
  • Brother Annuals
  • Sweet Georgia Brown Brother Bones
  • My Back Scratcher Frank Frost
  • Otis The Durutti Column
  • Home Zero 7
  • Going Back To My Roots Richie Havens
  • Ticket To The Moon Electric Light Orchestra
  • Gimme Dat Harp Boy Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band
  • Keep It To Yourself Sonny Boy Williamson
  • Floating On The Lehigh Department of Eagles
  • Jack-Ass Beck
  • Tripping Out Curtis Mayfield
  • Boots Of Spanish Leather Bob Dylan
  • Vein Melter Herbie Hancock
  • And She Was Talking Heads
  • Too Much On My Mind. The Kinks
  • Julia The Beatles
  • Faust Arp Radiohead
  • Egyptian Tomb Mighty Baby
  • Red Moon The Walkmen
  • Dream In Blue Los Lobos
  • Gold And Silver Quicksilver Messenger Service
  • Killer Samantha Crain
  • Walter's Song Shack
  • Grandma's Hands Bill Withers
  • Rock On David Essex
  • Mr. Spaceman The Byrds
  • Strange News From Another Star Blur
  • Love and Other Planets Adem
  • The Space Race Is Over Billy Bragg
  • A Huge Ever Growing Pulsating Brain That Rules From the Centre of the Ultraworld The Orb
  • The Curse Agnes Obel
  • The Longer the Waiting (The Sweeter the Kiss) Anna Ternheim And Dave Ferguson
  • Drug Mugger Ty Segall
  • Love Song Elton John
  • La Ritournelle Sébastien Tellier
  • Tomi Tomi Kanui & Lula
  • Hoover Factory Elvis Costello & The Attractions
  • Ghost In The Empties Jimi Goodwin
  • God U Tekem Laef Blong Mi Hans Zimmer
  • Hope She'll Be Happier Bill Withers
  • For All We Know Nina Simone
  • Love Action The Human League
  • For C Duncan
  • Modern Man Arcade Fire
  • Mad About The Boy Dinah Washington
  • Take 5 Dave Brubeck
  • Golden Brown The Stranglers
  • I Should Live In Salt The National
  • Money Pink Floyd
  • Broken By A Breeze Sweetmouth
  • Love Will Tear Us Apart Susanna and the Magical Orchestra
  • Ingrid Bergman Billy Bragg
  • White Rabbit The Great Society
  • Pages Of Gold Flo Morrissey
  • Russian Hill Jellyfish
  • To Cry About Mary Margaret O'Hara
  • Stoplight Roses Nick Lowe
  • Valentina (feat. Smoke Fairies) Public Service Broadcasting
  • Don't Be Cruel Billy Swan
  • Ends Of The Earth Lord Huron
  • Pink Rabbits The National
  • Restless Fugitive Willy Mason
  • Short Ride in a Fast Machine John Adams
  • Sunrise CCS
  • The Jungle Line (feat. Leonard Cohen) Herbie Hancock
  • Beautiful Ben Caplan & The Casual Smokers
  • I Believe You Liar. Megan Washington
  • Down By The Sea Men at Work
  • Love Is Strange Wings
  • Instant Street dEUS
  • Eighteen Connie Francis
  • Have You Forgotten Red House Painters
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists